Triple H Open To Having Discussions With Brock Lesnar

It’s unlikely that Brock Lesnar will show up on WWE television anytime soon, but it’s not out of the question.

WWE has distanced itself from Lesnar following the sex trafficking lawsuit filed by Janel Grant against John Laurinaitis, Vince McMahon, and WWE. The filing names a former WWE/UFC Heavyweight Champion. On the same day the suit was made public, the Wall Street Journal identified Lesnar as the former champion.

When this became public, WWE dropped Lesnar from its plans. They had him scheduled for matches at the Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, and WrestleMania 40. GUNTHER has confirmed their plans to work Mania, which is a dream match for many, including the former WWE Intercontinental Champion.

According to previous reports, WWE’s legal team has yet to clear Lesnar, and he will not return until that happens. That was in May. The lawsuit has been put on hold for several months while the feds look into the allegations made by Grant and other women against McMahon.

While speaking with The Daily Mail, Triple H was asked about Lesnar’s status.

Triple H said, “You’d have to ask Brock Lesnar that. Brock kind of does his own thing. He’s up in Canada, I’m sure, watching his kids play hockey and enjoying life. If and when he decides he would like to do something, we’d be open to the conversation. We’ll see.”

Triple H and WWE President Nick Khan were in the UK this week to meet with London Mayor Sadiq Khan about potentially hosting WrestleMania.