Triple H Opens Up About CM Punk’s Creative Concerns Since WWE Return

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque recently discussed how he handled a creative disagreement with CM Punk following Punk’s high-profile return to WWE. During an appearance on The High Performance Podcast, Triple H shed light on a pivotal moment that helped strengthen their working relationship.

“We’ve had a couple of moments since his return,” Levesque revealed. “There was one moment where they had told him something creatively, and they told me, ‘He does not like this.’ I was like, ‘Okay, I’ll talk to him.’”

Triple H approached Punk directly to have an open and honest conversation. “I told him the creative, and he was like, ‘It’s good, whatever.’ I was like, ‘I know you don’t like it. Everybody told me, so let’s be open.’”

The discussion led to a deeper creative dialogue. “So then he complained about what it was. I said, ‘Okay, let’s go sit and talk about it, come up with something good.’ This was a paradigm shift for us relationship-wise.”

Levesque went on to praise Punk’s creative input and collaboration. “It’s a funny thing for me to even say—sitting down and being collaborative with CM Punk is one of my favorite things at TV because he shares a very similar view at the end of the day of the business as I do.”

The exchange highlights a more evolved and constructive dynamic between the two, a stark contrast from their once-infamous backstage tensions, and signals that Punk’s latest WWE run is being built on open communication and mutual respect.