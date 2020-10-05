Triple H Post-TakeOver Interview: NXT And The WWE Draft, Ember Moon’s Return, & More

Triple H hosted a media call after tonight’s WWE NXT “Takeover: 31” event. Below are highlights from the call:

* He was happy with how Takeover came off, especially because they had issues to work around and had to creatively throw the show together after being affected by the COVID-19 situation

* Fans were tested and had their temperature checks before entering the Capitol Wrestling Center as COVID-19 precautionary measures. They went right to their spectator pods, were kept in there, and escorted from the pods. Everyone followed the various COVID safety protocols all night

* He was happy with some fans being able to be in the crowd at the Capitol Wrestling Center. He said if RAW and SmackDown do move from the ThunderDome at the Amway Center when the arena contract expires in late October, they will go to a larger venue for something bigger, not the Capitol Wrestling Center. He had more praise for the CWC and how it will function to make things look and feel different for the company, including RAW and SmackDown. NXT still has a relationship with Full Sail University

* Like he said last week, he’s not sure if NXT will be involved in the WWE Draft this week and next, but agreed that the commercials indicate it won’t. He said WWE is still working on plans for the Draft and he’s waiting to find out what’s going down

* He’s received a list of 12 opponents Ember Moon wants to work with. They looked at bringing her back for a while. She’s very excited to be back

* He had big praise for Ridge Holland, and noted that many other wrestlers and WWE coaches are seeing the same thing from him. He wasn’t “sour” on Holland after he dropped Johnny Gargano on his head back in August, calling it a timing issue and nothing to do with him being green. Triple H and everyone else there really believe in Holland

* He also praised the recent work from Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae. This is just the beginning for The Gargano Way, and they have a long way to go with this

* He thinks the special events like Halloween Havoc are a nice treat for fans and they will use them depending on if they’re relevant and if it’s the right time