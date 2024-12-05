Triple H Praises The New Day’s RAW Segment As A Decade-Long Payoff

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque took part in a special presentation last Tuesday at Netflix HQ, where he talked about a number of topics including how long The New Day been planning last Monday’s segment on RAW.

Triple H said, “We’ve been doing this for a while, this has been a long-term build, but The New Day, I’m so happy for those guys last night. It was like a 10-year moment in time, and the thing I like the most about it, everybody online, and our fans, and people around the world are trying to predict — it’s no different than going to a movie, ‘That guy did it! I know he did it! When we get to the end, I know that guy did it!’ And it blows your mind when it wasn’t him, and it was somebody else. This was one where I didn’t see anybody anywhere calling the direction it was going to go in, and that was sort of the plan for a very long period of time.”

On how fans reacted to it:

“When you can get there, it’s wonderful, and seeing — there was a moment where they did something last night, and we took a crowd shot. There was a guy who just had his hands on top of his head. We couldn’t have comically asked for a better shot of someone selling that storyline for us. It’s those moments, it’s why we do what we do. It’s that moment when you’re in the ring, and Rocks says it all the time, ‘It’s that electricity, that connection with the people. There’s no greater feeling than that.’”

On the importance of creating moments the fans connect with:

“When we can get in front of 10,000, 70,000, it doesn’t matter what it is, or get it around the globe on Netflix, those moments are why we do what we do and invest and pay that off to fans who have been watching week in, week out. Not every single show can be that, but when you — you have to have the setup shows and things and patience is a virtue. So, what are the favorite ones right now? Man, it’s all of them because I don’t know which one is going to click the biggest, The New Day last night was one for me, and it sort of put me over the top with that.”

