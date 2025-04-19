Triple H Provides Update On The Status Of NXT Europe

WWE’s Chief Content Officer, Paul “Triple H” Levesque, spoke with the Daily Mail about various topics, including the recent WWE UK tryouts.

Triple H said, “For me, it’s all exciting. When I walk in a place like this it’s like the fountain of youth. When I walk into a place like this, it’s not about money or positions or anything else yet. It’s pure. It’s kids in this room – and I’m old enough to call them kids – that saw this product, thought that’s the coolest thing ever and had a dream. Whether it was their original dream, they tried to do something else; now they’re at a place in their lives where they’re like ‘yeah, I wanna do this and I wanna give this a shot. Because WWE, there’s pathways to doing other sports. WWE has only had a pathway like this for a few years. Saying I want to be a WWE superstar was just this crazy thing like I want to live on the moon. Now it’s becoming a reality. To see these kids in here just pure, the dream, the glimmer in their eye of wanting to go and fulfill this dream and bust their ass, go through this; it’s impressive to see.”

On if NXT Europe is still happening:

“It is. I’m still a big believe that the UK was going to work. The product was there, the interest level as there – the pandemic squashed it. For years we couldn’t move people, we couldn’t bring people in and it just shut it down. I still believe it’s there. I still believe in the expansion of what we’re doing. It’s about the opportunity for people. The opportunity in this industry, what we do, is few and far between outside of WWE where you’re kind of just trying to do it on your own.”

On WWE expanding into other countries:

“It’s as if you have an instrument but no one is teaching you how to play it and you’re just trying to start a band. You’re just kinda winging it and there’s no other stuff so people will come and pay to see it. But if you have somebody teaching you, showing you the ropes, showing you how to play, mentoring you, it makes it so much easier. That’s what this is about. The future of the business for us is going to Japan, the Middle East, Australia and all of these places where we can help support and grow a thriving industry. The people who don’t see that don’t see what we do.”