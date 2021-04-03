Triple H Reacts To Chris Jericho Being Announced For Broken Skull Sessions

During a media call to promote the WWE NXT Takeover PPV event, Triple H was asked about Chris Jericho being announced for Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions podcast:

“First of all, I hadn’t heard of the Jericho thing today, but it’s not shocking to me in any way, shape or form. People made comments about people after they leave and they received a nice call from Vince [McMahon] or whoever that is. Yeah, yeah, it’s not shocking to me at all. The perception and the creation of what people believe in their heads when they have zero knowledge of it. You know, personally is amazing sometimes, the fantasy world that is created. Not shocking to me in any way.”

“We’re open for business. I’ve said it a million times. Vince has been very adamant in that, right? Open for business, what’s best for business for the WWE and open to working with whoever that is. It’s a funny thing that people sometimes create their own situations in their head, but it’s not shocking to me…”

(quotes courtesy of ITRWrestling.com)