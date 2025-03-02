Triple H Reacts To John Cena Turning Heel At WWE Elimination Chamber

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque appeared on the Elimination Chamber post-show media scrum to discuss several topics, including 16-time World Champion John Cena turning heel at the Elimination Chamber PLE by attacking Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes and aligning himself with “The Final Boss” The Rock.

Triple H said, “I’ve been fortunate to be around a lot of the biggest things in this business in the last, say, 30 years, I don’t know if I’ve ever felt a more powerful moment, of the entirety of John Cena’s career, being the one guy that never, you never really saw, at least in the beginning of his career, whatever, as you move forward, when he really became John Cena, and the champion, you just didn’t see this moment coming, and in a moment of, when you get to a place in your career where you know, undoubtedly, you have months left on your career, and on your dream, and the thing that launched you to the rest of the world, to movie stardom, to everything else he has in his life, it puts you in a different perspective and it puts you in a place like, it is now or never, and you can ride that out and you can rest on the things you’ve done, and you couldn’t really blame John for doing that. For just, saying, hey, I’m coming in, and he told you differently, but to say I’m coming in, and ride the nostalgia wave for the next 10 months, I’m gonna wave to everybody, I’m gonna do the nifty tour, I’m gonna come to your town and say hi and expect you to react on the nostalgia of John Cena. Or somebody like him can double down and say, screw it, I want to be challenged right to the last moment. I want to go out on my shield. I want to give this everything I have. I want to challenge myself. I want to do something different. I want to be afraid of it. I want to go out there and do it all. And that’s the beauty of John Cena. John has always been the guy to do what is best here, but he’s always been the guy to jump out on a limb, get out there, stick his neck on the line, and gamble on himself, and he did that tonight, and it was incredible to watch. There was a moment when Cody was down in the ring and Pat and Cole and Wade were out there trying to help him to his feet and Rock, Travis Scott, and John Cena were standing in the aisleway next to each other that I thought, holy shit, we’ll never get any bigger than that. That is just an epic moment. I feel like this is one of those night’s that 20 years from now, people will be saying, that night in Toronto. And it was incredible. I don’t know that you realize it in the moment but that’s the way I feel about tonight.”

You can check out Triple H’s comments in the video below.

