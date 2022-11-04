Triple H Reacts To Logan Paul Bringing Jake Paul To Saudi Arabia For WWE Crown Jewel 2022

Jake Paul will be the bodyguard for Logan Paul this weekend.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns championship clash in the main event of the WWE Crown Jewel 2022 premium live event on November 5, 2022 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, undefeated boxing prospect and the brother of Logan Paul, Jake Paul, is making headlines.

Fresh off of his unanimous decision victory over UFC legend Anderson Silva in their Showtime Boxing pay-per-view main event this past weekend, Jake Paul arrived in Saudi Arabia and appeared at the official WWE Crown Jewel 2022 press conference in Riyadh on Friday afternoon.

Jake and Logan Paul traded words with The Bloodline at the event, verbally sparring with Paul Heyman, The Usos and Roman Reigns at the press event designed to promote the big showdown between Logan Paul and Roman Reigns on 11/5.

After the event, WWE executive Paul “Triple H” Levesque shared a photo of himself standing alongside Logan and Jake Paul at the WWE Crown Jewel 2022 press conference.

“If you’re going to step up to The Tribal Chief… you better bring your own bloodline,” Levesque wrote as the caption to the photo (see below). “Logan Paul and Jake Paul. #WWECrownJewel.”

