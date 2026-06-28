Sunday, June 28, 2026
Facebook Instagram X Youtube

Triple H Reacts To Sami Zayn’s Historic WWE Championship Victory

By
James Hetfield
-
Sami Zayn
Sami Zayn | WWE

WWE veteran Sami Zayn achieved an incredible feat at Saturday’s Night of Champions premium live event (PLE) by pinning “The American Nightmare,” Cody Rhodes, in a Triple Threat Match that also included “The Ring General,” GUNTHER. This victory allowed Zayn to become the Undisputed WWE Champion for the first time in his illustrious career.

Zayn countered Rhodes’ attempt at a Cross Rhodes into a pinning combination, securing the Undisputed WWE Championship to the delight of the enthusiastic crowd. After his victory, Zayn celebrated with the fans in attendance.

Shortly after Zayn’s win, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque took to his Twitter (X) account to comment on Zayn’s monumental achievement in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Triple H posted his signature finger-pointing image alongside Zayn and reflected on Zayn’s journey from underdog to undisputed champion.

Triple H wrote, “From underdog to undisputed. Congrats to the NEW @WWE Undisputed Champion @SamiZayn! Never say never.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

PWMania
You'll find information on this website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, Vince McMahon, Impact Wrestling, Bret Hart, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Triple H, Kurt Angle, Randy Orton, WWE Divas, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram X Youtube
© 2025 PWMania.com. All Rights Reserved