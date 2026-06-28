Triple H Reacts To Sami Zayn’s Historic WWE Championship Victory

WWE veteran Sami Zayn achieved an incredible feat at Saturday’s Night of Champions premium live event (PLE) by pinning “The American Nightmare,” Cody Rhodes, in a Triple Threat Match that also included “The Ring General,” GUNTHER. This victory allowed Zayn to become the Undisputed WWE Champion for the first time in his illustrious career.

Zayn countered Rhodes’ attempt at a Cross Rhodes into a pinning combination, securing the Undisputed WWE Championship to the delight of the enthusiastic crowd. After his victory, Zayn celebrated with the fans in attendance.

Shortly after Zayn’s win, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque took to his Twitter (X) account to comment on Zayn’s monumental achievement in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Triple H posted his signature finger-pointing image alongside Zayn and reflected on Zayn’s journey from underdog to undisputed champion.

Triple H wrote, “From underdog to undisputed. Congrats to the NEW @WWE Undisputed Champion @SamiZayn! Never say never.”