Triple H Reacts to Seth Rollins’ Message to WWE Fans on Being Pulled from SummerSlam

WWE Executive Vice President of Talent Relations & Head of Creative Triple H has responded to Seth Rollins.

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE announced on Wednesday that Rollins vs. Riddle will not be taking place at WWE SummerSlam because Riddle was suffering from “some significant weakness” as a result of the “really bad stinger” he received after Rollins’ beating at the conclusion of RAW. The SummerSlam match has been postponed because it was stated that Riddle is “currently medically disqualified” and won’t be approved until he is back to full strength. In an update , it was revealed that Riddle’s injuries are not real and that the stinger is a part of the storylines.

Rollins also took to Twitter after the announcement and wrote, “For anyone who purchased a ticket to #SummerSlam hoping to see me in action, I apologize. I did everything I could over the last 6 months to earn my spot on this show, but some things are out of my control. Thank you for always singing my song. They’ll hear ya someday.”

For anyone who purchased a ticket to #SummerSlam hoping to see me in action, I apologize. I did everything I could over the last 6 months to earn my spot on this show, but some things are out of my control. Thank you for always singing my song. They’ll hear ya someday. — Seth “Freakin’” Rollins (@WWERollins) July 27, 2022

In an update, Triple H responded to Rollins briefly and seemed to be expressing his support.

He wrote, “I hear you!”

As of this writing, Rollins has not responded to Triple H. Since the match change was revealed, Riddle has also avoided making any public comments.

According to reports, Rollins is still making his way to Nashville for SummerSlam Weekend as he has Friday commitments to media outlets. There is currently no indication on if WWE intends for Rollins or Riddle to make another kind of appearance at SummerSlam, but Triple H’s answer has sparked rumors about a potential angle between The Game and The Architect to play off their history together.

