Triple H Reacts To The #SpeakingOut Movement, NXT Great American Bash and More

During a recent interview with Yahoo!, Triple H commented on the NXT Great American Bash, legends returning to the brand, doing more throwback shows, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:

On the #SpeakingOut movement: “As we have said in the beginning, this is terrible. You don’t ever want to see somebody be in situations that you have heard about in the #SpeakingOut movement. You have to listen to people. We have always been open to listening to everybody’s point of view, everyone’s side of the story. We’ve stated that as far as this movement goes, individuals are responsible for their own actions, but we also have a zero-tolerance policy for domestic abuse, child abuse, sexual assault. If someone is arrested for that, they are immediately suspended. If they are convicted, they are immediately terminated. There’s no leeway or wiggle room. That is what it is. We also have the ability to fine, suspend or terminate for anything that has evidence of illegal misconduct or what we deem to be enough evidence to have the right to terminate. We’re there for our talent, we have an open door, certainly I do, for all talent to be able to come and tell us what is working for them, what is not working for them, if something is wrong and we help to make it right. That’s really what I think in this situation is all you can do, hear people out and then make the appropriate decision from there.”

On making NXT Great American Bash a two-night event: “This kind of morphed over time. People will talk about the competition of Wednesday night and obviously there is something to that as well, but the truth is that the booking decisions that were made have been in place for a long period of time. Because there was a long gap between the “In Your House TakeOver” and “SummerSlam” — I wasn’t even sure there was going to be an “In Your House TakeOver” — we had things blocked out in chunks where we wanted to get for SummerSlam. When you started to look at it, there were a lot of big, epic moments that were going to happen and a lot of things that could be made an even bigger deal out of. Our partners at USA suggested that we brand it out to help them to be able to do business with it, which they did by bringing in some great partners for it. For us — and I know it’s hard for people to deal with or swallow — it comes down to doing what’s best for our business, not anybody else’s. I was really happy, I thought the first night was really spectacular. Sasha Banks and Io Shirai was a dream match for many people and I think that showed in the numbers. Dexter Lumis and Roderick Strong was a story that had been building for a very long time. Rhea and Aliyah was just a lot of fun, Timothy Thatcher against Oney Lorcan was just a wrestler’s dream from a technical standpoint. Tegan Nox picking up a win to eventually face Io Shirai. It was a great first night and I expect the second to be even bigger.”

On NXT Legends returning to the brand: “One of the things that I love about NXT is that there’s a bond and a family feel about it. It’s something special when people are a part of it. It always reminds me of the pride people have in their college. When you graduate from college you have spent four years of your life there, that’s always your school, you’re proud of it, you wear the sweatshirts, you support the teams, still go to games. I think NXT is like that for a lot of talent. Sasha and Bayley call all of the time asking if they can come down [to Florida] and work. They’re on different brands, so I have to work within the creative components of what they already have, but I see it all the time. When all of this went down, a lot of the stuff that was happening was Charlotte’s idea, her being a part of the brand, being there on a regular basis. Kevin Owens competing for NXT last year in “WarGames” was something he had been on me about forever, about wanting to come down and do something. Almost everyone who comes through the door and then leaves is asking if they can come back and be a part of it again. You can see it and feel it in the afternoon when they walk in. It’s like going back in time for them, the excitement level is high even though at its best it’s a smaller building and crowd then they are used to. It’s really cool to see.”

On the possibility of more throwback themed NXT shows: “It’s funny because ‘Great American Bash’ had so many more years and exposure as something in WWE and the end years of WCW, but when you put it out there, because of the way NXT is seen as a brand, it feels more like a throwback. ‘In Your House’ definitely was a throwback, but when we got the ability to do that “TakeOver,” it was just screaming at us: ‘In Your House, well, everybody is stuck in their house.’ You had no choice but to book that one. It’s funny because if you flip the clock back six months ago and look at how people viewed the business and how they view it today, there are a lot of things going on today that are just a lot of fun. I think it’s a little bit of what people need right now. You have to be a little careful with how heavy you get with the storylines because there’s so much heavy stuff going on in the world right now, I think people want to tune it out, tune into WWE and just have some fun for a little bit. It’s easy to lose that perspective, but what we do, what WWE is, above and beyond anything else is supposed to be fun, it’s supposed to be escapism. You saw superhero movies shift and morph over the years, look at the last Thor, it seemed to have a bit more fun to it compared to years ago. You follow the trends, keep your finger on the pulse of it and do what you can do. Whether or not we can continue that down the road, do more throwback stuff, continue to reinvent ourselves, we’ll see. It’s all in what we think will be best for the fans.”