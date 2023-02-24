Triple H Reacts To WWE Elimination Chamber Success and Thanks Fans

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H took to Twitter this evening to thank fans for contributing to the success of the recent Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

Triple H posted an infographic touting how this was the most-watched Elimination Chamber event in history, with sponsorship revenue nearly 300% higher than in 2002, a new all-time record gate for an Elimination Chamber event, a new all-time record for merchandise sales at an Elimination Chamber event, and a 310% increase in Twitter video views from 2022.

“A monumental night in Montreal. Thank you to the @WWEUniverse for making history with us at #WWEChamber. The Road to #WrestleMania 39 continues… see you in LA at @SoFiStadium,” he wrote.

These figures were previously mentioned in WWE’s announcement about the success of the Elimination Chamber, as well as Triple H’s post-show press conference comments.

Below is Triple H’s complete tweet with infographic: