Triple H Reacts To WWE NXT Women’s Title Change At WrestleMania 36

As noted, Night Two of WrestleMania 36 opened with Charlotte Flair becoming a two-time WWE NXT Women’s Champion by defeating Rhea Ripley.

Triple H took to Twitter after the match and commented on the big title change, which should put Flair, a RAW Superstar, on NXT TV moving forward until the next title change.

He wrote, “@RheaRipley_WWE went toe to toe with one of the absolute best women to ever step in the ring…her path to greatness has not changed one bit. #ProudOfYouBoth …Night two sets the bar high! #AndNew @WWENXT”

