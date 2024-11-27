Triple H Recalls Talking With Vince McMahon Following The “Curtain Call” Incident In 1996

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque spoke with Greg and the Morning Buzz on a number of topics, including getting punished for the “Curtain Call” incident.

Triple H said, “It was a huge deal. When all that went down and I took the brunt of the heat for it because I was the only one that could. Kevin and Scott were leaving. Shawn was world champ, what are they going to do to him? I took the heat. No problem.”

On talking with former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon about it:

“As I was leaving Vince’s office, after a thorough ass chewing, as I was walking out, I looked back at him and I said, ‘Let me ask you this, Vince. If this is so wrong. If lifting that curtain is so wrong, why was it the loudest thing at Madison Square Garden that night? It was sold out. The biggest reaction, by far, was that. The business is changing and it’s passing people by and they’re not seeing it yet.’ He said, ‘You might be right, but that doesn’t change where we are right now. The punishment is what it is.’ That was the truth. The business is changing. Fast forward, the internet comes in, and everybody knows what we do. They know the real stuff. They know who is married and who is in relationships, or at least they think they do. Half the stuff on the internet is wrong, but it’s all out there and they know how this works.”

