Triple H Refuses To Directly Answer Why Trey Miguel Didn’t Join WWE

Triple H took media questions after last night’s WWE NXT “Takeover: War Games 2020” event and would not directly comment on why former Impact Wrestling star Trey Miguel didn’t sign with WWE. As noted last week, WWE announced the latest Performance Center Class, which included 2/3 of The Rascalz – Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz. Miguel was not signed and it’s been reported that he’s still considering a future with AEW or WWE.

Triple H was asked why Miguel didn’t sign with WWE during Sunday’s media call. He did not directly answer the question, but noted that WWE is always looking for talent from wherever, and is open to talking with anyone who is interested in coming in as he wants to give the opportunity to everyone that wants to live their dream. Triple H also said he didn’t want to talk about why certain people don’t end up signing with the company, but he does want to put over those who do come in. He went on to talk about this being a passion business, and sometimes the passion isn’t there. Triple H also noted that the future is bright and there are a lore more talent coming in after the class that was just announced.

Stay tuned to PWMania for more.