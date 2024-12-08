Triple H Reportedly A Major Supporter Of Rising WWE Star

Oba Femi returned to WWE TV on Saturday night, competing in the Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge to determine a new #1 contender for the NXT Championship at this year’s WWE Deadline Premium Live Event from The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Femi replaced Eddy Thorpe in the match after Thrope was attacked as part of an injury angle.

Femi hadn’t been on television since the Halloween Havoc Premium Live Event, when he lost against Tony D’Angelo. According to Fightful Select, Femi has been enjoying time off in his home nation of Nigeria and is anticipated to return to TV’sooner rather than later.’

The source stated, “Triple H is also said to be a very big fan of Femi.” Femi will get his title shot against NXT Champion Trick Williams on the New Year’s Evil special of NXT TV on 1/6.”

Femi, who signed with the business in 2021, has been often featured on television and is a former North American Champion.