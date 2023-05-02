Triple H Reportedly Finishing Vince McMahon Storylines, Big Changes Heading Into WWE SummerSlam

The WWE Draft moves were part of the “first set of plays by H (Triple H)” that are “set and done” with a few things to work on until SummerSlam.

“From there H will get his engine running on high with everything being sorted and balanced,” Twitter insider BoozerRasslin revealed.

It is expected for NXT wrestler to finish their storylines, as it has been in recent years. Triple H is reportedly “rounding up the last bits of the VKM [Vince McMahon] era.”

If you like Triple H’s booking style, expect to see a lot more of his imprints on storylines in the coming months.