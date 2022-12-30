Triple H Reportedly Makes Decision on WrestleMania 39 Main Event, Latest on Possible Plans

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H is said to have decided on the WrestleMania 39 match for Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the event that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is unable to work the show, which is a real possibility.

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE still wants The Rock vs. Reigns to headline Night 2 of WrestleMania 39, but they need Rock confirmed before the Royal Rumble for obvious creative reasons, and Rock’s busy schedule could pose a problem. It was recently reported that WWE was working on backup plans in case Rock vs. Reigns wasn’t possible. WWE had a working idea for RAW and SmackDown to have their own top titles going into the summer, and the main event for Night 1 of WrestleMania 39 would see Seth Rollins take on Cody Rhodes or Drew McIntyre for the WWE Title. Night 2’s main event would be Reigns vs. The Rock, but if The Rock is unable to compete, it would be Reigns vs. Rhodes.

In an update, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Triple H has decided on Reigns’ alternate opponent, who is believed to be Rhodes, but this has not been confirmed.

It was noted that with less than a month until the Royal Rumble, there are only two ideas for Reigns’ WrestleMania match.

As PWMania.com previously reported, there is also talk of creating a second title for RAW in 2023, or for SmackDown if they switch brands with Reigns or if someone beats Reigns. It’s unclear whether this means they’ll create a new top title or simply separate the WWE Title and the WWE Universal Title.

Regarding the report that Night 1 of WrestleMania 39 could feature Rhodes, Rollins, or McIntyre competing for the WWE Title, it was stated this week that this is not the case. Nothing has been confirmed for WrestleMania 39, but WWE wants to have everything locked down by the week before The Rumble.