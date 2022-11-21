Triple H Reportedly Sees WWE RAW Star as “Almost Like a Reclamation Project”

Finn Balor has been booked heavily by Triple H over the years, whether it was his first run in WWE NXT, his return in 2019 for a second run as a dominant champion, or his current main roster appearance.

Triple H has pushed Balor, along with Damien Priest, Rhea Ripley, and Domnik Mysterio, as part of The Judgment Day group on Monday Night Raw.

WrestleVotes told GiveMeSport that Balor and Triple H have always liked each other, and that Triple H sees Balor as a “reclamation story.”

“They’ve always, always really liked each other. Seeing what Finn has been over the last few years, Hunter sees almost like a reclamation project, but one that he can get behind because of their personal relationship.”

Balor is scheduled to wrestle AJ Styles in a singles match at Survivor Series this Saturday.