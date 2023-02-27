Triple H Reportedly Wants A Smaller WWE WrestleMania 39 Card Compared To Recent Years

WWE WrestleMania 38 in 2022 featured 16 matches over the course of two nights. In previous years, WWE made an effort to include as many people as possible on the card.

Triple H “wants a small card this year” for WrestleMania 39, and no battle royal is currently planned, according to WrestlingNews.co. It was also mentioned that, “There’s also some unhappiness about some of the slots on the show being used by legends and celebrities. Obviously, things could change but those we spoke to were not happy about not being involved in the company’s biggest show of the year in Los Angeles.”

Only three matches have been officially announced as of yet, but several more are expected to be added to the card.

Here is the most recent projected 12-match schedule:

Undisputed WWE Universal Title

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes (confirmed)

WWE Smackdown Women’s Title

Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley (confirmed)

WWE RAW Women’s Title

Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka (confirmed)

United States Title

John Cena vs. Austin Theory

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai (c) or Becky Lynch/Lita vs. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler

WWE Tag Team Titles

The Usos (c) vs. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens

WWE Intercontinental Title

Gunther (c) vs. Drew McIntyre (possibly vs. Sheamus as well)

Edge vs. Finn Balor

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

Bray Wyatt vs. Bobby Lashley

Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul