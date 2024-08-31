Triple H Reveals Bash In Berlin 2024 Has Broken All-Time WWE Record

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque appeared for a special sit-down interview with Byron Saxton during the “Countdown To WWE Bash In Berlin 2024” pre-show on August 31, and revealed an interesting nugget of information.

The WWE CCO announced that the WWE Bash In Berlin 2024 show at Uber Arena will set the new all-time WWE record for highest-grossing live arena show in history.

“The Game” noted that the record was set by WWE Clash at the Castle in Scotland and later broken by WWE Backlash: France, but after today’s show wraps up, WWE Bash In Berlin will hold the record.