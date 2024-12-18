Triple H Reveals It Took “Forever” To Convince The Undertaker For WrestleMania XL

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque appeared on The Roommates Show podcast with Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart, where he talked about a number of topics including how it took forever to get WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker to agree to appear at WrestleMania XL.

Triple H said, “It took us forever to get him to do that thing. A lot of that stuff comes together in the tail end. When I first called him for it, he’s like, ‘I don’t know. I don’t think I want to do it.’ I’m like, ‘80,000 people are going to go absolutely insane.’ It took us a little bit. Rock had to call him. Everybody had to call him to get him to finally acquiesce to do it. When he retired, he sort of wanted, ‘I’m just done.’ He didn’t come out with the hat and jacket. The hat and jacket are retired. ‘I’ll come out as me, but I’m not coming out as Undertaker.’ He just wanted it to be over.”

