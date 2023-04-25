Triple H Reveals New World Heavyweight Title, Inaugural Champion To Be Crowned On 5/27

A new championship is coming to WWE.

On this week’s Monday Night Raw, as advertised, Paul “Triple H” Levesque appeared and made his announcement that will “rock the foundation of WWE.”

Triple H came to the ring and spoke about how Roman Reigns negotiated himself into a position where he doesn’t have to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship that often.

“The Game” then announced that when Reigns is drafted in the 2023 WWE Draft, he will remain on that brand with his Universal title, and on the other brand there will be a new World Heavyweight Champion.

He then unveiled the new WWE World Heavyweight Championship and noted that the first-ever title-holder will be determined at WWE Night Of Champions on May 27, 2023. He says whoever wins that title will defend it anywhere at any time and won’t have to ask for your acknowledgement, he will have earned it.

