Triple H Reveals Several Records As WrestleMania 39 Becomes The “Most Successful” Event, More

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H revealed that WrestleMania 39 was the most successful WrestleMania of all time.

During Sunday night’s post-show press conference, Triple H stated that this was the most successful WrestleMania ever, as it “smashed records” in terms of viewership, gate, sponsorship, merchandise, and social media. He promised to provide more details on today, but he is aware of all-time highs in those categories.

WrestleMania 39 was the best WrestleMania ever, according to Triple H. He claimed that the total gate for the weekend exceeded $21 million, and that WrestleMania 39 was the highest-grossing event with the highest paid attendance.

WWE previously announced a SoFi Stadium attendance record of 80,497 for Night 1. Night 2 broke the record the next night, as Triple H joked that this was the shortest record reign ever. WWE announced that 80,497 fans attended Night 1 and 81,395 attended Night 2, for a weekend total of 161,892 people.

Someone who “does this” on a regular basis told Triple H that 161,892 was a mind-boggling number. Triple H said the number is awesome, and it demonstrates the strength of where WWE is right now.

WrestleTix reported that there were 53 available tickets for Night 2 as of 6:40 p.m. Sunday evening. At the time, the setup called for 67,603 seats, of which 67,550 had been distributed. On Sunday morning, new seats were added to the seating arrangement. At around 2 p.m. on Saturday, WWE had 304 available tickets for Night 1, with a setup of 66,668 and 66,364 tickets distributed, with 1,615 on resale. WWE then released new seats between 2pm and 6pm, with a 6pm count of 296 available tickets with a setup of 67,399 and 67,103 tickets distributed.

It was also mentioned that this was a record weekend for media, with over 250 credentialed members of the media in attendance.