Triple H Reveals Which WWE Star He Regrets Not Feuding With

Despite the fact that they were both top talents in WWE for a significant amount of time, Triple H and Rey Mysterio rarely crossed paths with one another.

The Game and the Biggest Little Man were never seen competing against one another on television or even in a single one-on-one battle together for a variety of reasons, including the fact that they were on different brands, injuries, and the heel/face alignment that was in effect at the time.

In an interview with LadBible, WWE’s Chief Content Officer voiced his regret in not having a closer working relationship with Mysterio.

“I always wanted to work with Rey Mysterio. I think I’ve been in the ring with him twice [in] my entire career. There’s certain guys like that…We just never ended up in the same place in the same storylines.”

“I’ve thrown it out there a lot over the years of like, ‘Hey, what if Rey and I did something?’. But he was always on SmackDown [while] I was on Raw or vice versa. It just never panned out but he’s always a guy that I always thought ‘Man, I would have loved to have gone and done something big with him.’”

