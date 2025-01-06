Triple H Reveals WrestleMania 41 Plans Are “Penciled In” But Could Still Change

While appearing on the SI Media Podcast with Jimmy Traina, Paul “Triple H” Levesque addressed whether creative plans for WrestleMania 41 have been finalized. Levesque offered some insight into the planning process:

“Yes, with an asterisk. I cannot tell you what happens between today and Las Vegas. People get hurt, you get a phone call, ‘Have you ever considered doing this with me?’ ‘Oh, that’s an amazing opportunity. Maybe we go in a different direction.’ Sometimes you start to go down the road with a storyline and it’s not resonating the way I thought it would, ‘maybe this would be bigger.’ It can all change. I’m a big, ‘Put pins in stuff far in advance.’

We had a card for WrestleMania loosely written out in October, and that’s morphed a lot. We’re sort of sitting down on a regular basis, weekly, and talking about what do we believe the shift is. Where do we see the shift happening and what do we need to move around? Can I say I have something penciled in? Yes. Do I think it will stay? I think, but I’m not sure.”

Levesque’s comments reflect WWE’s dynamic creative approach, balancing long-term storytelling with the flexibility to adapt to unforeseen circumstances, ensuring WrestleMania remains the pinnacle of sports entertainment.



(quote courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)