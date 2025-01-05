Triple H Reveals WWE Considered Moving RAW On Netflix To Another Day

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque appeared on the SI Media Podcast with Jimmy Traina to talk about a number of topics, including how there were some discussions about moving RAW on Netflix to another day.

Triple H said, “One of the things working best in WWE with the team of Nick (Khan), Lee Fitting, and many others, we’re all looking at what is the best way to do it. Forget what we have and what’s on the table. Let’s look at it with fresh eyes and say, ‘If we were building this ground up, what would we do and how would we do it?’ Take all the things we know and factor in the whys and hows. Monday night was contemplated. Is that a move off of Monday? Is it stay on Monday? It’s also a 30-plus-year tradition. You have to factor that in. Plus, the business model and everything else. I’m a big believer that you can work around all of those things. We weighed all of it out, as we always do, with the partners and ourselves and we determined what was best and what was best was staying on Monday. You can move and understand the global nature of WWE and Netflix. Yes, Monday is NFL, but that is not a factor in a lot of the world. There were a lot of factors heavily weighed.”

On if the main event of WrestleMania 41 is set:

“Yes, with an asterisk. I cannot tell you what happens between today and Las Vegas. People get hurt, you get a phone call, ‘Have you ever considered doing this with me?’ ‘Oh, that’s an amazing opportunity. Maybe we go in a different direction.’ Sometimes you start to go down the road with a storyline and it’s not resonating the way I thought it would, ‘maybe this would be bigger.’ It can all change. I’m a big, ‘Put pins in stuff far in advance.’ We had a card for WrestleMania loosely written out in October, and that’s morphed a lot. We’re sort of sitting down on a regular basis, weekly, and talking about what do we believe the shift is. Where do we see the shift happening and what do we need to move around? Can I say I have something penciled in? Yes. Do I think it will stay? I think, but I’m not sure.”

