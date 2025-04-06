Triple H: Rey Fenix Is Just Getting Started

Rey Fenix is officially part of the WWE roster, as the former AEW standout made his promotional debut on Friday’s episode of SmackDown, marking a major shift in his career and a new chapter in WWE’s expanding roster.

Fenix, best known as one half of The Lucha Bros alongside his brother Penta El Zero M, scored a victory over Nathan Frazer in his debut match. The high-flying luchador impressed with his signature explosive offense and immediately made an impact.

Following the show, Triple H shared a behind-the-scenes moment on Twitter/X, posting a video of his backstage encounter with Fenix. In the clip, the two embraced, and Triple H told the new signee he’s just getting started.

Fenix’s arrival comes after months of speculation regarding his contract status. While AEW had added time to his deal due to injury-related absences—reportedly extending it by nearly a year—AEW ultimately allowed Fenix out of his contract early, paving the way for him to join WWE.

Though fans originally expected Fenix and Penta to reunite as The Lucha Bros once both were under the WWE umbrella, both are currently being presented as singles stars. Since his own WWE debut, Penta has been pushed as a rising force within the company, and now it seems Fenix will follow a similar trajectory.

WWE’s acquisition of two of the most dynamic luchadores in the industry continues to reshape the landscape of its roster, with more international flair and in-ring versatility added to the mix.