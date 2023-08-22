Triple H, Roman Reigns React To WrestleMania 40 Breaking Records

WWE is touting the record-breaking success of WrestleMania 40.

As noted, earlier today the company issued a press release touting the first-day ticket sales and other records that were smashed by WrestleMania 40 next year in Philadelphia, PA.

Following the announcement, Roman Reigns and Paul “Triple H” Levesque surfaced on social media to comment on the exciting news.

“Of course we did,” Reigns wrote via Twitter (X) when reacting to the news.

Triple H also chimed in on Twitter (X) with a quick-hit comment, stating, “Another all-time company record shattered … Thank you to the WWE Universe all over the world for ALREADY making WrestleMania 40 historic.”

Check out their comments below.