Triple H Says Chyna Was The Glue That Held D-Generation X

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque appeared on The Roommates Show podcast with Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart, where he talked about a number of topics including the importance of Chyna to D-Generation X.

Triple H said, “On DX, I would say Shawn, but there is part of me that would say Chyna. Shawn, only because, at the time when we first started and Shawn was in DX with me, I was learning so much from him on a day-to-day basis about the business. Chyna was the glue that held that together. If you look at the crew, I’m like the guy that doesn’t drink or do any other stuff, so I’m easy to deal with. Shawn is a mess. Road Dogg is a mess. X-Pac is a mess. Billy is a mess.”

On how Chyna was the glue who held the group together:

“The glue that sort of held that all together is Chyna because she kept everybody in line. There is only so much shit I can tell them and control them before they’re like, ‘F off,’ and we get in a fight about it. Nobody is going to give her a hard time, so whatever she says goes. She is kind of the glue there.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)