Triple H Says Fans Will “Get Everything They Want Out of This Product and Then Some”

When discussing his vision for WWE with the media to promote the 2022 WWE Summerslam PLE, Triple H was asked how it will differ from Vince McMahon’s vision. Here is what Triple H had to say:

“You gotta watch the show. You gotta watch the show [laughs].”

“This is the longest-running stuff on TV, we say it all the time. Raw, SmackDown, SummerSlam, everything we’re doing. There are a massive pair of shoes to fill that I’m trying in some way to step into, but I do not dream, for one second, that I can fill those shoes by myself. It’s going to take a lot of us. It’s going to take a team. It’s going to take everybody here to fill those shoes and continue on, but we will. The intent is to continue the legacy of what has been going on, that made me fall in love with this business that he created and to take it to new levels. To take it to beyond where it is now. The only way we’re going to do that is as a team. That’s with Steph, Nick Khan, myself, Kevin Dunn, everybody that is here. All this talent. The great, hardest working talent in the world. I have no doubt in my mind that with this team, we can do it. Not an inkling of doubt. It’s just a lot of hard work and we’re all going to grind. We have the greatest fans in the world and we’re going to make sure they get everything they want out of this product and then some.”

