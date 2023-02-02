Triple H Says Having Vince McMahon Around “Has Been Great”

During WWE’s fourth-quarter 2022 earnings call, Triple H discussed his role as Chief Content Officer and his thoughts on Vince McMahon’s return.

“I want to reiterate just how excited I am and how much fun I am having in my role as Chief Content Officer. I also want to add that having Vince around has been great. I will tell you this, it has allowed me, and allow me to speak for our entire creative team, but we’re standing on the shoulders of giants. So having him back and involved, even at just the board level, comes with his incredible insight, and he is a tremendous asset to this company. This is the best time of the year. We’ve kicked off the road to WrestleMania. It’s an amazing moment for WWE, and I look forward to continuing to build the business alongside this leadership team for the long term.”

(h/t to Colin Tessier for the transcription)