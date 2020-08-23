Triple H Says Karrion Kross Was Injured At TakeOver: XXX

Triple H stated during tonight’s post TakeOver: XXX media call that new NXT Champion Karrion Kross was injured in the main event with Keith Lee.

Triple H said it appears Kross separated his shoulder during the match. He’s going to get a MRI. He’s tough and gutted through it. He said to go through that with Keith Lee when your shoulder is separated like that and to have that moment, it’s bittersweet to get heart. He said that Kross and Scarlett have worked their entire careers to get to this moment and he knows that from their first conversation. Earlier today, they said it was hard for them to believe they were in this moment and kept waiting for something to happen to change that moment.

Triple Hsaid that his heart breaks for him that he got hurt in the middle of the match. As soon as they get him a MRI, they will get him one and they’ll figure out what’s up, how to work around it. He said Kross delivered on every level and for it to happen for him, in the middle of the moment where he can show he can deliver only to have it unravel for him, it is what it is and here we are.