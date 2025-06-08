Triple H Says WWE Evolution 2 Planning Is “Trickiest Part” Due To Star Power

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque took part in the post-show media scrum following Money in the Bank, where he addressed several topics, including the potential return of WWE Evolution. Triple H expressed that he has long wanted to host a second Evolution event, a vision he’s held since even before the inaugural show in October 2018.

Triple H said, “I’ve wanted to do Evolution 2 since Evolution 1. Probably, before we even did it, I was trying to figure out how to do Evolution 2. For a lot of different reasons, the timing wasn’t right. But now it is. I’m thrilled to be able to do it again, and the truth is, as amazing the women in our business were then, it’s grown exponentially. The biggest trick we’ll have is, how do we build that card out and try to fit in as many people into that card because everybody’s going to want to be a part of it. And we want to make sure that everybody gets to do something there. So, that will be the trickiest part.”

On the excitement for Evolution’s return:

“What’s awesome for us is the demand for it. I think that across the fanbase, people have been asking for it, and I think the opportunity for us to give to them now, and I know I mentioned Octagon and his response earlier … like we keep things quiet a lot, right? When talent started to catch wind of, ‘We’re doing Evolution again,’ and you start to see that gleam in their eye, and their excitement about it, it’s awesome. Now, they’re chompin’ at the bit to figure out what that is. They are looking to make a statement.”

On how he can’t wait to put together a plan for the event:

“A lot of these women just watched the first one that are here now. While they thought about being on Raw and SmackDown and dreamed of being at WrestleMania, I’m sure for a lot of those women, they were like, ‘If I did another one of those, that would be incredible.’ I can’t wait to build that plan and watch them crush it because it is what they do every time.”

WWE Evolution 2 will be held on Sunday, July 13, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. It will air live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.

You can check out Triple H’s comments in the video below.

