Triple H Says WWE Is Still Open To Working With Brock Lesnar

It sounds like the doors to WWE are not closed for Brock Lesnar after all.

While it seemed that the company was scrubbing “The Beast Incarnate” from the history books, with him being removed from the “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature at the start of every show, it appears he is still welcome to return.

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque seemed to confirm as much in a recent interview with The Daily Mail.

“You’d have to ask Brock Lesnar that,” Levesque said when asked about Lesnar’s interest in a WWE return. “Brock kind of does his own thing. He’s up in Canada, I’m sure, watching his kids play hockey and enjoying life.”

Levesque continued, “If and when he decides he would like to do something, we’d be open to the conversation. We’ll see.”

