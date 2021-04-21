Triple H Says WWE NXT vs. AEW Dynamite Was An “Imaginary” War

During an appearance on ESPN’s Cheap Heat podcast, Triple H talked about WWE NXT moving to Tuesday nights and no longer competing against AEW Dynamite on Wednesday nights:

“The promotional opportunity for us is much better on a Tuesday and also then not having to have a narrative where it’s just constantly about an imaginary war or this imaginary battle. People can say what they want, but the truth of the matter is you compete against everything. If you are creating a television product or content and that is the world we live in is content not television, not internet. It’s everything. You’re constantly competing for eyeballs and time against everything under the sun, including sleep and time to do other things, and video games, and Tik Tok and everything else that’s out there.”

“So having your own space where you don’t have to then have an added imaginary battle stacked up against it, it’s kind of nice. The bigger fact is having a lead in from a Tuesday into a Wednesday. When we first started, NXT was on Wednesday’s for viewers of The Network. The transition to USA and wanting to keep that consistency for those that were watching on The Network so they would know where to find it and not have confusion of SmackDown leaving Tuesday’s and people joining in and finding something else. Time has gone by now, and this is a great opportunity for us to have that lead in for Monday Night RAW, get that promotional window for Monday Night RAW, get to Tuesdays and continue to deliver the product.”