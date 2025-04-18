Triple H Says WWE Open To International WrestleMania: “We’re Up For The Challenge”

The long-debated possibility of WWE hosting WrestleMania overseas continues to generate interest among fans across the globe. With the Royal Rumble heading to Saudi Arabia in 2026, and the UK previously hosting major Premium Live Events such as Clash at the Castle (2022) and Money in the Bank (2023), speculation around an international WrestleMania has naturally intensified.

Speaking with the Daily Mail, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H addressed the growing anticipation, expressing openness while acknowledging the significant logistical challenges involved.

“To answer the WrestleMania question, that’s like the Super Bowl,” Triple H explained. “So the process of that going other places, people don’t understand the logistics of what that takes.”

He elaborated on the scale of the effort required even for domestic events.

“Just going to Las Vegas, I can’t tell you the logistical effort that takes. They’ll be in the market for weeks setting up the set, people on the ground running stuff. So when that becomes international, the logistics become even harder. That’s the challenge, but we’re up for the challenge.”

While the logistics remain daunting, Triple H did confirm that WWE’s ambition is to bring WrestleMania to the “best places possible,” leaving the door open for future international events.

As of now, WrestleMania 42 is confirmed to take place in New Orleans at the Caesars Superdome in 2026, while Indianapolis has been promised a future WrestleMania as part of an agreement with the city, though a specific year has not yet been announced.