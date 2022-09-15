Triple H Seemingly Teases Possible Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul Match

Following Roman Reigns’ appearance on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive Podcast, where “The Tribal Chief” discussed his WWE career as well as other topics, Reigns and Paul engaged in an exchange on Twitter.

It all started when Reigns brought up that Paul was talking a lot after he had left the interview. He instructed Paul Heyman to take care of it, and Paul questioned the manner in which they were going to accomplish that. After that, Triple H dropped hints about possibly scheduling a match between Reigns and Paul. In addition to that, he extended an invitation to Paul to make an appearance on SmackDown in order to discuss the issues that have arisen between the two of them.

Reigns wrote, “I bless the world and bring the Island of Relevancy to your show. You and your boys acknowledge me, and as soon as I’m gone you run your mouth?!. Wiseman, handle him. @HeymanHustle”

Heyman responded with, “@WWERomanReigns I am in receipt of your command, and I shall indeed bestow upon @LoganPaul the wisdom he so desperately lacks. My #TribalChief, please consider this HANDLED!”

Triple H replied to Paul’s tweet, “…It just so happens I have a globally televised platform to allow our Superstars to “handle” their issues with one another … consider this an invite for #Smackdown tomorrow night!”

As PWMania.com previously reported, Reigns will not be competing at Extreme Rules the following month. However, it is expected that he will compete at both Survivor Series and the upcoming show in Saudi Arabia.

Paul has been absent from WWE television ever since his victory over The Miz at SummerSlam. After the match, Paul took some time off to train for a boxing match that will take place in December. It is possible that WWE will book this match because it would attract mainstream interest.

