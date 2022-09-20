Triple H Sends Custom Title to Premier Lacrosse Champion Since WWE Investment

The Waterdogs Lacrosse Club has received a custom WWE Title belt in recognition of their Premier Lacrosse League Championship win.

WWE CCO Triple H took to Twitter today to congratulate the Waterdogs LC and MVP Michael Sowers on their championship victory over the Chaos LC on Sunday.

“Congratulations to MVP @MichaelSowers22 and the @PLLWaterdogs on their first @PremierLacrosse Championship. A major milestone so you have to celebrate like a @WWE champion! @paulrabil,” he wrote with a few photos of the WWE Title belt being used in the team’s celebration.

In his congratulatory tweet, Triple H mentioned Premier Lacrosse League co-founder Paul Rabil. WWE was announced as an investor in the new lacrosse league earlier this year.

Rabil took to Twitter today to share additional images of the custom title, tagging Triple H and WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon.

“At this year’s all star break we announced that the @WWE joined as an investor in @PremierLacrosse. On sunday we got our very own custom championship title to commemorate the big game [flexed biceps emoji] [trophy emoji] @TripleH @StephMcMahon,” Rabil wrote.

The following are the complete tweets from Triple H and Rabil, along with photos:

