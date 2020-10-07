Triple H Sends Custom WWE Title To WNBA Team, WWE Hosting Free Virtual Meet and Greets

– Triple H is sending a custom WWE Title belt to the Seattle Storm for winning the WNBA Championship. This is the second custom title he has sent to the team as they also won the championship in 2018.

“Another year, another @WNBA Championship, and a SECOND @WWE Title heading to the @seattlestorm. Congratulations to @breannastewart, @S10Bird and the rest of the team on a dominating performance in the finals. make some room for this! #WeRepSe4ttle #StrongerThanEver,” Triple H wrote on Twitter today.

– WWE is now hosting virtual meet & greets with Cricket Wireless. As seen below, Big E will be featured on Friday, October 9 at 11am. The free event sold out in under an hour today, but it looks like more virtual meet & greets from WWE and Cricket will be announced soon.