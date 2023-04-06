Triple H Set To Address WWE Fans On Friday’s SmackDown

This Friday night’s SmackDown will feature WWE COO Triple H.

He will appear on the program to address the WWE Universe, as announced by WWE today. On Monday, Triple H made an appearance at the start of RAW to assure the audience that WWE would not be going anywhere. The announcement followed Endeavor’s acquisition of the company. There has been no word on what he intends to say on SmackDown or whether his message will differ from that which he delivered on RAW.

WWE has also announced that Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest from The Judgement Day will face the LWO’s Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar. The Judgment Day and the LWO were involved in the Rey vs. Dominik match at WrestleMania, and Dominik and Priest attacked Bad Bunny at RAW, which led to the creation of the match.

