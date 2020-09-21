Triple H – Seth Rollins Relationship To Be Documented In New WWE Network Special

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

The next episode of WWE Timeline will look at the relationship and rivalry between Triple H and Seth Rollins.

The episode will air on September 23 on the WWE Network.

Speaking of the WWE Network, Evolve 127, WXW Shotgun, ICW Fight Club 96, and Progress Chapter 101, was added to the WWE Network on Saturday.

