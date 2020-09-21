Triple H – Seth Rollins Relationship To Be Documented In New WWE Network Special

The next episode of WWE Timeline will look at the relationship and rivalry between Triple H and Seth Rollins.

The episode will air on September 23 on the WWE Network.

EXCLUSIVE: Next WWE Timeline Special To Focus On The Relationship and Rivalry Between Triple H and Seth Rollins #WWE #WWENetwork https://t.co/dINqAjPN1Z — WWE Network News (@WWENetworkChron) September 20, 2020

Speaking of the WWE Network, Evolve 127, WXW Shotgun, ICW Fight Club 96, and Progress Chapter 101, was added to the WWE Network on Saturday.