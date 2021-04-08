Triple H Sets The Record Straight About Backstage Meeting With WWE NXT Talent

As PWMania.com previously reported, Triple H recently had a meeting the WWE NXT talent about the brand moving to Tuesday nights. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com provided a recap of what was allegedly said:

“So they started out talking about how, six years ago at Wrestlemania 31, the little NXT promotion sold out a show and ‘look how far we’ve come’, since the San Jose show. And they’ve always been on Wednesday nights, and then the competition came to ‘their night’ and ‘tried to bully them’. Which by the way is the opposite of what they told the talent 18 months ago.”

Meltzer later wrote a follow-up:

In last night's description of the meeting Paul Levesque had with talent, while the description was largely what was said, two people have said the "bully" line was never said. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) April 1, 2021

During the NXT Takeover: Stand and Deliver post-show media call, Triple H addressed the meeting…

“Yeah, look, if I wanted everybody to know what was in the meeting I would have put out a memo and you guys could have just got it from one of your sources first hand and printed it. It was a conversation with our talent that was exactly that, it was informational to tell them where we’re going. Meetings that we have all the time given COVID restrictions. We had a lot less than we normally would. As far as the content of the meeting that was reported by a lot of people and elsewhere, completely inaccurate. Never said, never brought up, nobody else was ever brought up, nothing about other people, wasn’t about other brands or companies or anything else. It was a factual meeting to tell people where we’re going, where we’re headed and to motivate them going into the future. Nothing more nothing less.”

(quote courtesy of Fightful.com)