Triple H ‘Severely Underwhelmed’ by Some of the WWE Stars He Brought Back

Since the beginning of Triple H’s reign in WWE, several stars who were let go by the Vince McMahon regime have returned to the company. However, all of the returns appear to have been well-received behind the scenes.

According to WrestleVotes, a few of the names brought back during the “rehiring wave” have “underperformed and severely underwhelmed Triple H” since rejoining the company.

“I’m told a handful of talent brought back in the ‘rehiring wave’ over the summer have underperformed and severely underwhelmed Triple H & others since returning to the company,” WrestleVotes reports.

So, it appears that those names that have been brought back are not safe unless they improve their in-ring/character work.

Here is a list of names who have returned to WWE since Triple H took over:

* Karrion Kross

* Scarlett

* Dexter Lumis

* Candice LeRae

* Hit Row

* The Good Brothers

* Braun Strowman

* Johnny Gargano

* Dakota Kai

* Bray Wyatt

* Tegan Nox

* Emma

