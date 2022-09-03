Triple H Shares Backstage Photo with Motorhead’s Phil Campbell, Kickoff Pre-show

– WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H tweeted a photo of the Clash at The Castle set from inside Cardiff’s Principality Stadium, which can be seen below. The set was built by WWE Production Designer Jason Robinson, who also appears in the photo.

Triple H also shared a behind-the-scenes photo with Motorhead’s Phil Campbell.

“It’s going to be LOUD at #WWECastle … and few know that better than Phil Campbell from @myMotorhead!!!,” he wrote with the photo seen below.

Here is the WWE Clash at The Castle Kickoff pre-show video.

