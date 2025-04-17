Triple H Shares John Cena’s Reaction To Heel Turn Being Pitched

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque appeared on High Performance to discuss various topics, including John Cena’s return ahead of his retirement tour.

Triple H said, “As we came into it John is going to come back and he wants to retire and do one last run. John and I spoke, and he is very much the quintessential pro in that, ‘I have my thoughts on things, but whatever you want me to do, I will give you 1000% and do that to the best of my ability. I just play a character named John Cena.’”

On Cena not being overly concerned with the stakes:

“He’s not overly concerned about the stakes of it or anything else. When we talked he was like, ‘If you want me to lose every match, if you want me to win every match, if you want me to be champion again, that’s all fine with me.’ We started to talk about it and in my mind, and I think it was in his mind too, the safe thing to do is a year-long tour where he goes town to town and he does his greatest hits and it’s safe, easy, and fun. As a performer, you’re sort of going through the motions and playing the same concert you’ve played a million time. People love it, but I’ve seen it. It’s nice, safe, easy, and fun.”

On pitching to Cena about his heel turn:

“I went to John and said, ‘What if we pull the lever than no one wanted to ever pull and what if we turn you heel.’ To me, it felt like, if you never do it, it’s just left dangling there. Now, we get to write for this guy that has been this ultimate good guy for 20-plus years. We get to turn him bad. How does that look?”

On how Cena reacted:

“In the first conversation we had about it on the phone, John is very great with pitches, he lets you get all the way to the end, he doesn’t say much, he just listens and when you get to the end he was like, ‘Wow, I didn’t think that’s where you were going to go with this. That’s bold, but I f***ing love it. I love it because I could be safe, I could be easy, I could come in and phone this in and do my greatest hits and move on or I could be challenged. This is challenging to me. This is a juicy role. Now, how do I make these people hate me?’ Who knows, by December, does he see the light and become a good guy again? Maybe. Does he retire as a bad guy?”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)