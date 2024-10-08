Triple H & Shawn Michaels “State Of The Union” Ahead Of 10/8 NXT On CW

Heading into tonight’s WWE NXT on The CW Network show from Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO., Paul “Triple H” Levesque joined Shawn Michaels in dusting off their classic D-Generation X “State of the Union” bit from the WWE Attitude Era.
“Shawn Michaels and Triple H have an important message regarding WWE NXT on The CW,” read the announcement promoting the video on WWE’s X page on Tuesday afternoon.
Check out the complete video below.
🚨 🚨 🚨 @ShawnMichaels and @TripleH have an important message regarding #WWENXT on @TheCW. pic.twitter.com/6fUOrAEVE2
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 8, 2024