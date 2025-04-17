Triple H Slams Online Critics

Triple H has once again stirred conversation with his views on modern wrestling criticism and the way fans engage with WWE programming. Following earlier comments about how online feedback doesn’t represent reality, “The Game” elaborated further during a candid conversation with Peter Rosenberg for WWE’s official YouTube channel.

In the interview, Triple H expressed a strong opinion that fans should approach wrestling as entertainment, not as analysts.

“This will sound offensive to every critic out there,” he admitted. “I wish I could tell people off for being a critic. Be a fan. Go watch this and be a fan.”

He went on to explain how the mindset of analyzing wrestling can fundamentally alter the experience. “If I tell you to go to the movies and watch this movie, and I saw it and thought it was really good, then just go to the movie as a fan. You watch the movie, you have one opinion,” he said. “But if I tell you, ‘Hey, go see this movie, but can you give me a one-page detail—like things you liked, what you didn’t like, and if it worked for you or didn’t work for you,’ you watch it totally differently, right? You watch the product totally different.”

Triple H argued that this mindset ruins the fun for some. “It ruins it for people; the world was so much better when nobody knew,” he added, referencing the era before behind-the-scenes knowledge became widespread.

Former WWE star AJ Francis, now with TNA Wrestling, later expressed agreement with Triple H’s comments, suggesting that the sentiment resonates beyond WWE circles.