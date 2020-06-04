Triple H Speaks On Drake Maverick’s Contract, NXT TakeOver: In Your House, & More

Triple H held a conference call today with the media to promote Sunday’s WWE NXT “Takeover: In Your House” event. Below are a few highlights: He confirmed the previous report that the Backlot Brawl between The Velveteen Dream and NXT Champion Adam Cole was not filmed indoors at the normal venue. It was previously reported that the match was filmed last Thursday on the backlot of Full Sail University. He said they are taking a different approach with the match. He also confirmed that the rest of the “Takeover: In Your House” event will air live on Sunday.

He praised Io Shirai and called her the best women’s wrestler in the world. She will go up against Rhea Ripley and NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair at Takeover on Sunday, with the title on the line. Regarding the decision to re-sign Drake Maverick to a NXT contract, Triple H said difficult decisions were made, apparently as far as the original release went. He gave Drake major praise and said he captured people’s hearts in NXT. They decided to embrace the Maverick story that was already put out there instead of ignoring it. He’s glad everything worked out as it did.