Triple H Speaks Out About His Last-Minute WWE RAW Appearance

In an interview with The Michael Kay Show, Triple H talked about his last-minute appearance on WWE RAW from a few weeks ago due to Drew McIntyre testing positive for Covid-19:

“I said it a few weeks earlier ironically, not thinking it was going to happen so quickly but I said I’m like that little box on the wall that says ‘use in case of emergency, break glass.’ There’s a little hammer there, you smack it, pull the handle, Triple H pops out. To be honest, I got the call the night before and was like, ‘Hey, we’re gonna write you in the show tomorrow’ and that was it. It’s not the same. As a performer, my hat is off to all the men and women right now that are doing this week in, week out, that did it all this time during COVID and the pandemic and did it in front of no one. Did it in front of few, did it in front of video walls with fans cheering and booing. It’s not the same. It’s difficult when you’ve geared your whole life and your whole career towards getting that reaction and working towards it and now you have to work towards the reaction that you believe that you will get and — but it’s not the same.”